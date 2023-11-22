Connect with us

Updated:BREAKING NEWS: Manchester Capstar Bank Robbed; Suspect at large

Published

4:12 PM: UPDATE: The vehicle involved may also be a silver or grey sedan with tinted windows, last seen parked at Carden Estates apartment.

Manchester Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at Capstar Bank located at 1814 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. MPD is looking for this vehicle and subject. Be advised that if you see either, do not approach and notify 911 immediately.

Agents with the FBI have been called in to assist in the investigation.

Manchester City Police Department Assistant Chief, Adam Floied told Thunder Radio that the suspect is an African American male.

This is a developing story. Thunder Radio will update this story when information is released.

