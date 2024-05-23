Connect with us

News

Breaking news: Dennis Hunt named Republican Candidate for Coffee County Mayor

Published

The Coffee County Republican Party held a caucus to select their candidate for Coffee County Mayor at Coffee County High School cafeteria on Thursday, May 23, 2024. 

Registration of voters began at 4:30pm, with the caucus starting at 6:00pm.   When Greg Sandlin (Chairman of the Coffee County Republicans) asked for nominations from the floor, one name was issued. Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin nominated Interim Coffee County Mayor, Dennis Hunt.

No other nominations were issued; therefore votes did not need to be counted.

Hunt will appear on the August 1, 2024 ballot for Coffee County Mayor. Early voting begins July 12, 2024.

Hunt made an acceptance speech, here is a portion of what he said:

Only “bona fide Republicans” as defined by the Bylaws of the Tennessee Republican Party (“Bylaws”) were allowed to participate and vote in the caucus.  Pursuant to Article IX, Section 1(A)(1) of the Bylaws, a “bona fide Republican” is an individual “… who has voted in at least three (3) of the four (4) most recent statewide Republican primary elections…” 

Dennis Hunt giving his acceptance speech at the Republican Caucus
Greg Sandlin, Chairman of the Coffee county Republican Party
Dennis Hunt and his wife, Chris and their family.

