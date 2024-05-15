Connect with us

News

Breaking News: Democratic Caucus for County Mayor on May 25th is Cancelled

Published

The Democratic Party of Coffee County is cancelling their plans to hold a caucus to bring forth a nominee for Coffee County Mayor for the August 1, 2024 election.

Chairman of the Coffee County democratic Party, Mike Stein told Thunder Radio: “After careful consideration, the Coffee County Democratic Party is announcing the cancellation of the Democratic Caucus for Coffee County Mayor. While we are actively cultivating dynamic and committed individuals for future positions, it is too early in our process to put forth a candidate for this position. Unlike our friends on the other side of the aisle, we remain committed to public service and to the greater good, not furthering an individual’s self-interest. We understand that this news may be disappointing, but we remain firm in our commitment to be the champions of issues that matter the most to voters, and to create a more just and equitable society for Tennesseans and especially for residents of Coffee County.”

