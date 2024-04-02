BREAKING NEWS: Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has died

Thunder Radio News has confirmed that Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has died.

Matheny’s body was discovered at his home in Tullahoma Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

As of this posting, authorities were waiting on the arrival of Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott.

Matheny was elected Mayor August 4, 2022. The longtime Coffee County republican politician ran away with the County Mayor race, picking up 5,736 votes to 2,834 for Independent challenger Margaret Cunningham.

When announcing his mayoral run Matheny had this to say, “As your state representative I was fortunate to have many valuable experiences which will enable me to hit the ground running as your Mayor. I served two years as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives, was Chairman of numerous major committees to include Consumer and Employee Affairs, Government Operations and the State’s Rights Committee. In addition, I have served on numerous committees which have led to a deeper understanding of how our system truly works, how it can be amended and its profound impact on the daily lives of Tennesseans. These committees included the Judiciary, Commerce, Budget, Health, Utilities and Banking, Agriculture and many others. My education and the contacts I have made while on these committees has prepared me for almost any eventuality that may meet us here in Coffee County. I am supremely proud to be a citizen here and to have had the experiences to serve you. I have never cast a vote that was to the detriment of our county or that put politics in front of good, local policy. If my record as your state representative and my steadfastness in principals meet your standards, I ask for your vote and ongoing support as Coffee County Mayor. I will remain dedicated to being accessible to all citizens, county departments and employees”.

Judd Matheny was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and held a BS in Political Science and Criminal Justice. Mayor Matheny was also an eight year veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard as well as a ten year veteran of local and state law enforcement.

Not other details are immediately available about the cause of death. More details will be posted when they are available at thunder1320.com.