BREAKING NEWS: Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has died; TBI Investigating

The Tullahoma Police Department received a call reporting a possible death at 1909 E Lincoln St. Upon their arrival, the body of Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny was discovered deceased,Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Matheny was elected Mayor August 4, 2022. The longtime Coffee County republican politician ran away with the County Mayor race, picking up 5,736 votes to 2,834 for Independent challenger Margaret Cunningham.

When announcing his mayoral run Matheny had this to say, “As your state representative I was fortunate to have many valuable experiences which will enable me to hit the ground running as your Mayor. I served two years as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives, was Chairman of numerous major committees to include Consumer and Employee Affairs, Government Operations and the State’s Rights Committee. In addition, I have served on numerous committees which have led to a deeper understanding of how our system truly works, how it can be amended and its profound impact on the daily lives of Tennesseans. These committees included the Judiciary, Commerce, Budget, Health, Utilities and Banking, Agriculture and many others. My education and the contacts I have made while on these committees has prepared me for almost any eventuality that may meet us here in Coffee County. I am supremely proud to be a citizen here and to have had the experiences to serve you. I have never cast a vote that was to the detriment of our county or that put politics in front of good, local policy. If my record as your state representative and my steadfastness in principals meet your standards, I ask for your vote and ongoing support as Coffee County Mayor. I will remain dedicated to being accessible to all citizens, county departments and employees”.

Judd Matheny was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and held a BS in Political Science and Criminal Justice. Mayor Matheny was also an eight year veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard as well as a ten year veteran of local and state law enforcement.

Mayor Matheny hosted “The Mayor’s Message” on Youtube. He gave an informational talk about himself in September of 2023. you can find that here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH673bopjVU&list=PLgwjj36_2dzj1OHt-TfOv86u7aO0Sxb3C&index=32

Sam Harper, Mayor Matheny’s Chief of Staff sent an email stating that committee meetings this week are cancelled and will be rescheduled later.

No other details are immediately available about the cause of death. The investigation has been handed over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.