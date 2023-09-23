BREAKING: Juvenile shot near Westwood elementary school Friday night

Thunder Radio News has learned that one juvenile was shot in an incident Friday evening near Westwood Elementary School.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed that multiple juveniles were involved in this incident. Manchester Police Department and Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott’s office are investigating.

Thunder Radio News reached out to Northcott – he said further information will not be available Friday night, citing the early stages of the investigation and involvement of juveniles. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thunder Radio will update this story as information becomes available.