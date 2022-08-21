Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

Published

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state that there is “no actual threat” at this time.

Authorities say they will pursue charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office SROs and Investigators are looking into this and are attempting to locate the individual or individuals responsible for the post.

The threat is not to a specific school. School Administrators are aware, and security will be heightened at schools. If anyone has any information concerning this threat or knows the individual whose Twitter ID is (James Calhoun @ca93134082 ) shown below, please notify Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-728-3591 or your local law enforcement.

As further information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

3 days ago

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

4 days ago

Sports

TITANS MINI CAMP WRAP UP

TITANS ONLINE The Titans hit the field for a minicamp practice on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. It was the second and final...

June 16, 2022