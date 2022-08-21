UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state that there is “no actual threat” at this time.

Authorities say they will pursue charges.



ORIGINAL STORY:

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office SROs and Investigators are looking into this and are attempting to locate the individual or individuals responsible for the post.

The threat is not to a specific school. School Administrators are aware, and security will be heightened at schools. If anyone has any information concerning this threat or knows the individual whose Twitter ID is (James Calhoun @ca93134082 ) shown below, please notify Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-728-3591 or your local law enforcement.

As further information becomes available, this story will be updated.