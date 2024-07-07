Connect with us

BRAVES: Three selected to NL All Star Squad

Published

Three Braves are headed to Arlington for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and starting pitchers Chris Sale and Reynaldo López were named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday night.

“It’s pretty cool,” manager Brian Snitker said. “All three of them are awesome. We just had a [postgame] meeting. Other than Christmas, it’s kind of one of my favorite days of the year when I hand out All-Star invitations. It’s special. Going to an All-Star Game is an honor and a really special thing for the guys and their families.”

CONTINUE READING HERE. The Atlanta Braves Play on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.

