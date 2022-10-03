Connect with us

Braves sweep Mets, on cusp of NL East title

 Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson both homered for a third straight day and the Braves moved a step away from a fifth straight National League East title by completing a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the Mets on Sunday night at Truist Park.

With the sweep, the Braves claimed their 100th win, moved two games in front of the Mets and reduced their magic number to one. One more Atlanta win or New York loss will end the NL East race.

Swanson hit the decisive go-ahead home run off Max Scherzer on Saturday and then energized the home crowd again when he homered in Sunday’s first inning against Chris Bassitt. The Braves shortstop began this power surge with a homer off Jacob deGrom in Friday’s series opener.

Olson and Bassitt went to Spring Training with the A’s before being traded to their current teams in March. The Braves first baseman drew a bases-loaded walk against his former teammate in the third inning and then launched a solo homer off Seth Lugo in the sixth. Former Met Travis d’Arnaud chased Bassitt with a two-run single in the third.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING.

The Atlanta Braves play on Thunder Radio.

