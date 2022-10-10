Braves sign Spencer Strider to 6 year extension

The Atlanta Braves on Monday (oct. 10, 2022) signed RHP Spencer Strider to a six-year contract worth $75 million that runs through the 2028 season.

The deal includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. Strider will make $1 million per season for 2023-2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026 and $22 million per season in 2027-2028. The deal will be worth $92 million over seven years if the option is exercised.

Strider, 23, went 11-5 with 2.67 ERA in 31 games, 20 starts for the Braves this season, striking out 202 and allowing just 86 hits. The 6-foot, 205 pound native of Columbus, Ohio became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out over 200 batters with fewer than 100 hits allowed.

Strider played his high school ball at Christian Academy of Knoxville in Tennessee.

The right-hander became the third rookie in franchise history to strikout 200 in a season when he did so this year, and the first in the modern era..

