Braves set to take on Phillies in NLDS

After a BYE in the wildcard round, the Atlanta Braves now know who their first round playoff opponent will be.

And it’s a familiar one.

The Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The series is best of 5, with the winner moving on to the National League Championship Series. The Braves will host the Phillies for games 1 and 2. Game 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be in Philadelphia and game 5 (if necessary) will be in Atlanta.

In 19 regular season matchups, the Braves were 11-8 against the Phillies.

Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for Atlanta Braves baseball in Coffee County – 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is not yet set.