Rainy conditions in Philadelphia pushed opening day of Atlanta Braves baseball back one day.

The Braves and Phillies were scheduled to open the season Thursday but will instead play Friday. First pitch Friday is set for 2:05 p.m. Central time with pregame starting at 12:50 p.m.

