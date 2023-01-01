Braves great Dale Murphy coming to Manchester in February for fundraiser

Dale Murphy, an Atlanta Braves legend and member of the Braves Hall of Fame, will be in Manchester for a fundraiser event on Saturday, February 25th.

The fundraiser – “Dinner with Dale” – is for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team and is being presented by FirstBank and Jeff Lowe.

Tickets are $50 and include dinner, a meet & greet with Murphy and a photo op. Autograph opportunities will be available for an additional charge. The “Dinner with Dale will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Coffee County Central High School.

Anyone interested in tickets should contact Mike Jernigan at Al White Ford Lincoln at 931-728-2402 or visit the dealership at 2002 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About Dale Murphy

Murphy spent the majority of his 18-year career with the Braves. He won back-to-back National League MVP Awards in 1982 and 1983, five straight gold gloves and four straight silver slugger awards. He retired with 398 career home runs and while he is a member of the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame, he has been controversially left out of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. He was active from 1976-1993.