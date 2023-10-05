Braves get rematch with Phillies in NLDS starting Saturday

The Atlanta Braves will get a postseason rematch with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, which begins on Saturday.

The Phillies dispatched of the Marlins in 2 games of the Wild Card round.

Game times for games 1 and 2 of the best of 5 NLDS series have been set for 5:07 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Atlanta Braves Radio Network Coverage on Thunder Radio will begin at 3:50 p.m. Saturday with complete pregame coverage. Radio network coverage on Thunder Radio will begin at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday with abbreviated pregame show coverage due to Titans Radio broadcast.

Hear the Atlanta Braves all postseason long on Thunder Radio WMSR: AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma).