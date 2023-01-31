Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Braves extend Snitker through 2025

Published

Shortly after Brian Snitker led the Braves to the 2021 World Series title, the team rewarded its manager with a three-year contract extension. Now, Snitker is set to manage the Braves for even longer.

Atlanta and Snitker have agreed to another extension that runs through 2025, the team announced Friday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The new deal adds an additional year to Snitker’s contact, which had been set to expire after the 2024 season. The 67-year-old skipper has held this role since replacing Fredi González six weeks into the ’16 season.

HEAR THE BRAVES ALL SUMMER LONG ON THUNDER RADIO WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM AND 106.7 FM.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022