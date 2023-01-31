Braves extend Snitker through 2025

Shortly after Brian Snitker led the Braves to the 2021 World Series title, the team rewarded its manager with a three-year contract extension. Now, Snitker is set to manage the Braves for even longer.

Atlanta and Snitker have agreed to another extension that runs through 2025, the team announced Friday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The new deal adds an additional year to Snitker’s contact, which had been set to expire after the 2024 season. The 67-year-old skipper has held this role since replacing Fredi González six weeks into the ’16 season.

