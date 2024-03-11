‘Braves Country Road Trip’ will make two stops in Tennessee

The Braves Country Road Trip is back and will be making its way across Braves Country beginning March 23 – including two stops in Tennessee.
Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is your official home of the Atlanta Braves in Coffee County – listed by realtor Kasidy Lowe with Compass Real Estate.
The Braves Country Road Trip will feature “Pose at the Plate” experience where fans can step into a replica of Truist Park and pose for their very own customizable baseball card! Fans will receive a print out of their card on-site and will receive it digitally to share with family and friends. Fans can also enjoy some exciting free giveaways like hats, stickers and koozies to rep the Braves all season long! Additionally, the Atlanta Braves will engage in community service projects at select spots throughout Braves Country.
Fans will also have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes on-site for a chance to win the following experience for an Atlanta Braves home game on September 7, 2024. See official rules for details.
- Two (2) premium Delta SKY360° Club tickets
- Two (2) VIP Batting Practice Experience passes for winner and guest prior to the game. Subject to cancellation
- A one (1) night stay for two (2) people (standard double occupancy room) in the Aloft Hotel located in The Battery Atlanta
- One (1) personalized jersey for the winner
The tour will begin on Saturday, March 23 in Macon, GA and continue through the spring and summer around Braves Country.
- March 23: Macon, GA – International Cherry Blossom Festival
- March 28: Atlanta, GA – Braves Opening Day Block Party at Summerhill
- April 6: Charleston, SC – Cooper River Bridge Run
- April 13: Nashville, TN – BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena
- April 20-21: Kennesaw, GA – Big Shanty Festival
- April 27: Vidalia, GA – Vidalia Onion Festival
- April 28: Statesboro, GA – Georgia Southern Baseball Game at J.I. Clements Stadium
- May 4: Columbus, GA – Uptown’s River Fest at Woodruff Park
- May 11: Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Stallions vs. St. Louis Battlehawks UFL Game at Protective Stadium
- May 12: Tuscaloosa, AL – University of Alabama Baseball Game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium
- May 18: Augusta, GA -Thunder Over Evans at Evans Towne Center Park
- May 25-26: Charlotte, NC – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
- June 1: Knoxville, TN – 99.1 The Sports Animal’s Sports Fest at Knoxville Expo Center
- June 6-9: Nashville, TN – The Ryman & BMI Block Party at PNC plaza at CMA Fest
- June 21: Chattanooga, TN – Friday Nightfall Concert Series at Miller Park
- June 23: Chattanooga, TN – Walnut Street Bridge Festival
- June 29: Alpharetta, GA – Braves Country Baseball and Softball Georgia State Championships
- July 2-3: Atlanta, GA – Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix
- August 31: Atlanta, GA – Aflac Kickoff Game Tailgate Town
- September 15: Chamblee, GA – Fiestas Patrias at Plaza Fiesta*
- October 1-2: Cherokee, NC – Cherokee Indian Fair*