‘Braves Country Road Trip’ will make two stops in Tennessee

The Braves Country Road Trip is back and will be making its way across Braves Country beginning March 23 – including two stops in Tennessee.

Thunder Radio WMSR in Manchester is your official home of the Atlanta Braves in Coffee County – listed by realtor Kasidy Lowe with Compass Real Estate.

The Braves Country Road Trip will feature “Pose at the Plate” experience where fans can step into a replica of Truist Park and pose for their very own customizable baseball card! Fans will receive a print out of their card on-site and will receive it digitally to share with family and friends. Fans can also enjoy some exciting free giveaways like hats, stickers and koozies to rep the Braves all season long! Additionally, the Atlanta Braves will engage in community service projects at select spots throughout Braves Country.

Fans will also have the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes on-site for a chance to win the following experience for an Atlanta Braves home game on September 7, 2024. See official rules for details.

Two (2) premium Delta SKY360° Club tickets

Two (2) VIP Batting Practice Experience passes for winner and guest prior to the game. Subject to cancellation

A one (1) night stay for two (2) people (standard double occupancy room) in the Aloft Hotel located in The Battery Atlanta

One (1) personalized jersey for the winner

The tour will begin on Saturday, March 23 in Macon, GA and continue through the spring and summer around Braves Country.