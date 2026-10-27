Boyd Edward Freeze passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Born on October 5, 1950 to the late Harley and Naomi Freeze, Boyd lived a life filled with laughter, faith, hard work, and an unwavering love for his family.

Boyd was a man who never met a stranger and always seemed to have a story to tell or a joke to share. Known for his playful sense of humor and his ability to bring a smile to those around him, he had a special way of making even the simplest moments memorable. Whether he was sharing stories, kidding around with friends and family, or enjoying the company of those he loved, Boyd brought warmth and laughter wherever he went.

Having grown up around farming, Boyd developed a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors and the satisfaction of a hard day’s work. He enjoyed fishing, farming, and tending to his garden, where he took great pride in watching the fruits of his labor grow. A skilled carpenter by trade, Boyd spent many years building homes and businesses throughout the Manchester area. His craftsmanship and dedication to his work have left a lasting mark on the community he called home.

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Faith was also an important foundation in Boyd’s life. For more than 50 years, he was a devoted member of New Union Church of Christ, where he faithfully served as a deacon. His commitment to his church reflected the values by which he lived and the importance he placed on faith, service, and fellowship.

Above all else, Boyd’s greatest joy was his family. His children and grandchildren were truly his whole world, and nothing meant more to him than the time they spent together. He treasured every opportunity to make memories with them, whether through a shared laugh, a good story, or simply enjoying one another’s company. These moments of laughter, music, and togetherness are among the many cherished memories his family will carry with them.

Boyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Freeze; his parents, Harley and Naomi Freeze; and his siblings, Jean Freeze, Ray Freeze, Ronnie Freeze, Billy Freeze, Barbara Bruce, and Faye Leonard.

He leaves behind his loving children, Jason Freeze (Amy), Brock Freeze (Andrea), and Kora McIntosh (Justin); his cherished grandchildren, Brooke Freeze, Jake Freeze, Alyssa Freeze, Aliza Freeze, Branham Freeze, Braylon Freeze, Ava McIntosh, and Myles McIntosh; and his brothers, Donnie Freeze and Wayne Freeze.

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Though Boyd will be deeply missed, his legacy will live on through the family he loved so dearly, the countless stories and memories he shared, the faith he practiced, and the many homes and buildings throughout Manchester that stand as a testament to his life’s work. His laughter, kindness, and love will forever remain in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him.

Visitation for Boyd will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dusty Elam Foundation and The Potters Children’s Home in Boyd’s memory.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Boyd Edward Freeze.