Boyce Carl Smelcer passed this life on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the age of 63. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 2 – 5 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Mr. Smelcer, a native of Shelbyville, was the son of the late Grant Alexander Smelcer Jr. and the late Martha Joy Holman Smelcer Mathias. “He liked to stay busy and was always fixing things.” He enjoyed being outdoors fishing or working in his yard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bobby Smelcer and sister, Kathryn Pilkington.

Mr. Smelcer is survived by brothers, Bryce Smelcer (Billie Jean) of Shelbyville and Grant Alexander Smelcer III (Doris) of Watertown, TN; sisters, Kristy Matheson of Tullahoma, Katrina Newman (Mike) of Shelbyville and Karen Harris (Bobby) of Shelbyville and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.