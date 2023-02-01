Bottling Company International to Establish Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Spirits manufacturer and distributor to invest more than $9 million, create nearly 60 new jobs in Morrison.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced today the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee.

As a result of the project, BCI will create 57 new jobs in Warren County.

BCI has acquired the former McCormick Warehouse in Morrison, where it will bottle and distribute Nashville-based Pennington Distilling’s brand-name whiskey, vodka and rum.

Founded in March 2022, Bottling Company International specializes in the bottling and distribution of vodka, whiskey and other spirits. BCI will serve the company’s growing customer base from its sole location in Warren County.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in the Upper Cumberland region, resulting in approximately 2,700 job commitments and nearly $978 million in capital investment.

QUOTES

“Thanks to our state’s unmatched business climate and exceptional workforce, Tennessee is leading the nation with the fastest growing economy of all 50 states. I thank BCI for its commitment to job creation and believe these 57 new jobs will greatly benefit Tennesseans across Warren County.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Tennessee’s business-friendly atmosphere and central location position our state to support companies across all industries. We are excited that BCI has chosen to locate manufacturing and distribution operations in Warren County and look forward to the future economic development opportunities that will result from this project.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

“We are excited to expand our filling and bottling operations to Warren County and contribute to Tennessee’s eclectic spirits sector. We will provide high quality jobs in rural Tennessee, and we are grateful for the support of the City of Morrison, the State of Tennessee and TVA, for helping bring our project to fruition. This new facility will allow BCI to better serve its customer base and continue to grow our product offerings.” – Andrew Tidwell, CFO, Bottling Company International

“We are excited that BCI has chosen to call Tennessee home, and I thank them for relocating their headquarters in Warren County. Tennessee offers the best business climate in the nation. Our low taxes, high quality of life and top-notch workforce create an environment where companies like BCI can flourish. We look forward to a successful partnership with BCI as together we build a more prosperous future for Tennessee.” – Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma)

“I’m proud to welcome BCI to Morrison. This significant investment by the company will create 57 new jobs in our community that will further strengthen our growing economy. I look forward to the successful future BCI will have in Warren County, and I appreciate the hard work of everyone who helped to make this announcement possible.” – Rep. Paul Sherrell (R-Sparta)