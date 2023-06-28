Boone named TCS Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Federal Programs

Press Release

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Dr. Kristina Boone has been named the district’s new Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Federal Programs.

“I am elated to be joining TCS,” Boone said. “This will allow me to do the work that is my passion and joy as an educator and leader. The district’s reputation for educational excellence is evident. I cannot wait to get started and build relationships with my new Tullahoma family.”

Boone will take over for Susan Johnston, who is returning to the classroom, teaching fourth grade at East Lincoln Elementary School. Johnston spent the last eight years in the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Federal Programs role.

“Susan did an exceptional job in this leadership role and has felt the call to return to the classroom to serve students directly,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “She will continue her legacy of making a profound difference in the lives of students in this new role, as she is a natural-born teacher.”

Dr. Boone comes to Tullahoma with an array of leadership experiences. She has held school and district-level leadership positions and, since 2015, has served as principal of Discovery School in Murfreesboro. Prior to that, Boone was assistant principal at John Pittard Elementary before being named to the same role at Discovery School. Before moving to school-level leadership, Boone served as Murfreesboro City School’s Coordinator of Instruction and Coordinator of Testing, where she focused on curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Kristina to Tullahoma,” Stephens said. “She is a credible leader who will be an asset to our students, teachers, parents and staff as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the areas she will be leading and overseeing. I was fortunate to work with Dr. Boone in Murfreesboro as her principal many years ago. I’ve seen first-hand how passionate she is about students, meeting their needs, and creating successful experiences and outcomes for all. I cannot wait for our staff and parents to meet her, and I know she will excel in this position.”