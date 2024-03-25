Connect with us

Obituaries

Bonnie Victoria Bramblett

Published

Mrs. Bonnie Victoria Bramblett, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee.  She was born December 14, 1950 in Kentucky to her late parents Robert and Geraldine Wheeler.  

Mrs. Bramblett was a teacher for Coffee County School System and Manchester City Schools in Manchester.  She loved the Lord and was a core leader and was very active in the community bible study group in Shelbyville, Tennessee.  She was an avid gardener as well as a member of the Garden Club and the Tullahoma Women’s Club.  She loved flowers, horses and her sweet dog, Beatrix.

In addition to her late parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Van Wheeler.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Burke and husband, Patrick & Rachel Carden and husband, Billy Bob; grandchildren, Rachel Burke, Cal Burke, Wheeler Burke, Eliza (Isaiah) Owens, Augustus Carden, Willow Carden, Pearl Carden, William Carden and Abraham Carden.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm with funeral service to be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Central Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bramblett family.  centralfuneralhome.com 931-723-7774 

