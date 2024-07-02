Connect with us

Obituaries

Bonnie Joan Cravens

Published

Mrs. Bonnie Joan Cravens, age 81, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Monday, July 1, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Cravens was born in Franklin Co., TN to her late parents Thomas Dudley and Mary Eddie Tucker Dudley. She was of the Nazarene faith and was a homemaker most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, LB Cravens; grandchildren, Morgan Brittney McKinney and Tyrone Elrod Jr.

Mrs. Cravens is survived by son, Jeff (Nina) Cravens; daughters, Stephanie (Scott) McKinney and Carol (Randy) Whitehead; brother, Donnie Dudley; grandchildren, Kimberly (Brodi) Roberts, Kelsie Whitehead, Karolynn Whitehead, Shelbi McKinney, Zach McKinney, Tyanna Ringer, Angela Taylor, Justin Blalock, and Riley Elrod; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 11:00am until 1:30pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will be conducted following visitation at 2:00pm at Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN with Bro. Thomas Hill officiating with burial to follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cravens family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

