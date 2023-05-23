Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Bonnie Clio Totherow

Published

Bonnie Clio Totherow of Morrison passed this life on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the age of 70. Services are scheduled for Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM – 1 PM.

A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Martha Frances Toms Carr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Anthony Glen Totherow and brothers, Clyde Ralph, George Leslie and Charles Kenneth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Totherow is survived by her daughter, Christine Mays of Morrison; sister, Maggie Jean Bryant (Frank) of Morrison and grandchildren, Christopher Hunter Totherow, Tristen Xavier Totherow, Jasmine Americus Mikayla Hackney, Chazmyn Isabella Nykayla Hackney and Zayleighonna Shydyamond E’Kayla Mays.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

4 days ago

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023