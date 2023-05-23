Bonnie Clio Totherow of Morrison passed this life on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the age of 70. Services are scheduled for Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM – 1 PM.

A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Martha Frances Toms Carr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Anthony Glen Totherow and brothers, Clyde Ralph, George Leslie and Charles Kenneth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Totherow is survived by her daughter, Christine Mays of Morrison; sister, Maggie Jean Bryant (Frank) of Morrison and grandchildren, Christopher Hunter Totherow, Tristen Xavier Totherow, Jasmine Americus Mikayla Hackney, Chazmyn Isabella Nykayla Hackney and Zayleighonna Shydyamond E’Kayla Mays.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.