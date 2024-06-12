Bonnaroo begins on Thursday June 13

The Bonnaroo music and arts festival begins in Manchester on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

This year’s festival features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred Again, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, Cage the Elephant and many more.

The festival will be held Thursday June 13th through Sunday, June 16th on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo has been held annually since its inaugural year in 2002 – with the exception of a COVID cancellation and a weather cancellation.

65,000 attendees are expected this year.