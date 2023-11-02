Bonnaroo announces dates for 2024

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced dates for its 2024 event.

The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee will come to life with 80,000 music fans June 13th through the 16th, which is the festivals standard Thursday through Sunday on Father’s Day Weekend.

The festival has yet to announce ticket sales or artists – which are typically announced in January or early February. In years past there have been ticket presales prior to Christmas, but information has yet to be released by festival organizers.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been taking place on a 500+ acre farm in Manchester since 2002.