Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bonnaroo announces dates for 2024

Published

Experience by Dusana Risovic for Bonnaroo 2023

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced dates for its 2024 event.

The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee will come to life with 80,000 music fans June 13th through the 16th, which is the festivals standard Thursday through Sunday on Father’s Day Weekend.

The festival has yet to announce ticket sales or artists – which are typically announced in January or early February. In years past there have been ticket presales prior to Christmas, but information has yet to be released by festival organizers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been taking place on a 500+ acre farm in Manchester since 2002.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023