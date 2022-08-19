Connect with us

Obituaries

Bonna Fae Murphy

Published

Bonna Fae Murphy, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on August, 17, 2022. Bonna was born in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Mitchell Ewton and the niece of the late Parker and Lucille Standifer. 

Bonna grew up in Chattanooga where she met her husband Dave and started their family. In 1961, they were stationed in North Carolina. She and her family then moved back to Tennessee in the winter of 1962.

Along with being a stay-at-home mother and an avid reader, Bonna was active in the community as a member of the Manchester Jaycees, troop leader and camp organizer for the local Girl Scouts and a member of the Summitville Homemakers Club. Bonna enjoyed all forms of arts and crafts including painting, scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting and many more. She was a loving friend, wife, mother and grandmother. 

In addition to her father and aunt and uncle, Bonna was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years David Lee Murphy, her son, David Wayne Murphy, and brother, Westley “Buddy” Ewton.

She is survived by her loving daughter Susan Murphy; daughter-in-law Diane Murphy; grandchildren Caitlyn Murphy, Samantha Fichten (Christopher), and Kyle Murphy. 

A small, private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. 

In lieu of flowers, those wanting to honor Bonna can make a donation to the Coffee County Manchester Public Library.

Coffee County Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

