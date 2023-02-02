BOMA Work Session and Meeting, Feb. 7

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a work session and meeting Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the City Hall Board Room. Work session begins at 5:30 pm; Board meeting at 6:30 pm.
Work Session Agenda:
- Scott Gibson with Cumberland Securities:
- NEW BUSINESS:
- OLD BUSINESS:
- ADJOURNMENT:
Board Agenda:
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
- ROLL CALL
- MINUTES
- January 3, 2023 BOMA Meeting Minutes, and January 3, 2023 BOMA Beer Board Minutes
- CORRESPONDENCE
- COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
- COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
- COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
*Safety *Finance *Street *Water & Sewer *Recreation *Tourism *Planning & Zoning
*Information Systems *Historic Zoning
9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES
Resolutions:
- A resolution amending the Physical Development Plan of the City of Manchester applicable to property at 118 Ester Lane (Michael and Sonya Jernigan); sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- A resolution applying for an Economic Development Administration grant for improvements to the Manchester Sewer System; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- A resolution to approve a contract with a change order in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty Dollars ($255,780.00) with Norris Brothers Excavating, LLC for water main improvements, Project #102-178; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- A resolution approving a lease to own agreement with Enterprise FM Trust, over a Five (5) year term, in the total amount of Nine Hundred and Nineteen Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Four and 40/100 Dollars ($919,364.40) for the Lease/Purchase of Nineteen (19) Police vehicles; sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.
Ordinances:
- 2nd reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Mike Jernigan at 118 Ester Lane from R-1 to R-3; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- 2nd reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Jan Hammonds E.T. AL., on 196 and 230 Campground Road and recently annexed into the City as C-2 Commercial; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- 2nd reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 12-301 relative to Building Permit Fees; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- 2nd reading of an ordinance to add a provision to Title 14 Chapter 4 of Manchester Municipal Code to regulate Travel Trailers; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- 2nd reading of an ordinance amending the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-23, Ordinance No. 1654; sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.
- 1st reading or an ordinance to rezoning a portion owned by Common John Brewing Company at 210 Woodbury Highway from R-3 to C-3; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
- 1st reading or an ordinance amending Title 14, Chapter 3 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend the definition of Wholesale Sales; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
NEW BUSINESS
- Rec. Complex Roof Bid Resolution BOMA – 4 options (1 base bid and 3 alternates)
- MPD Major Position Job Description
- MPD Mobile/Generator Lighting Policy
- Inspector for Waite St. Project
- Planning & Zoning Commission – UGB residents two vacancies – 5yr term – Mayoral Appt.
- ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
- ADJOURNMENT: