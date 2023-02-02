Connect with us

BOMA Work Session and Meeting, Feb. 7

Published

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a work session and meeting Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the City Hall Board Room. Work session begins at 5:30 pm; Board meeting at 6:30 pm.

Work Session Agenda:

  1. Scott Gibson with Cumberland Securities:
  1. NEW BUSINESS:
  1. OLD BUSINESS:
  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Board Agenda:

  1. INVOCATION 
  1. PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
  1. ROLL CALL
  1. MINUTES
  • January 3, 2023 BOMA Meeting Minutes, and January 3, 2023 BOMA Beer Board Minutes
  1. CORRESPONDENCE
  1. COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
  1. COMMENTS FROM MAYOR 
  1. COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS

*Safety   *Finance   *Street   *Water & Sewer   *Recreation   *Tourism   *Planning & Zoning

*Information Systems   *Historic Zoning

9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES

Resolutions

  1. A resolution amending the Physical Development Plan of the City of Manchester applicable to property at 118 Ester Lane (Michael and Sonya Jernigan); sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 
  2. A resolution applying for an Economic Development Administration grant for improvements to the Manchester Sewer System; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  3. A resolution to approve a contract with a change order in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty Dollars ($255,780.00) with Norris Brothers Excavating, LLC for water main improvements, Project #102-178; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  4. A resolution approving a lease to own agreement with Enterprise FM Trust, over a Five (5) year term, in the total amount of Nine Hundred and Nineteen Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Four and 40/100 Dollars ($919,364.40) for the Lease/Purchase of Nineteen (19) Police vehicles; sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.

        Ordinances:

  1. 2nd reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Mike Jernigan at 118 Ester Lane from R-1 to R-3; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 
  2. 2nd reading of an ordinance rezoning property owned by Jan Hammonds E.T. AL., on 196 and 230 Campground Road and recently annexed into the City as C-2 Commercial; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  3. 2nd reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 12-301 relative to Building Permit Fees; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick. 
  4. 2nd reading of an ordinance to add a provision to Title 14 Chapter 4 of Manchester Municipal Code to regulate Travel Trailers; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  5. 2nd reading of an ordinance amending the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-23, Ordinance No. 1654; sponsored by Alderman Hobbs.
  6. 1st reading or an ordinance to rezoning a portion owned by Common John Brewing Company at 210 Woodbury Highway from R-3 to C-3; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.
  7. 1st reading or an ordinance amending Title 14, Chapter 3 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend the definition of Wholesale Sales; sponsored by Vice Mayor Messick.

NEW BUSINESS

  • Rec. Complex Roof Bid Resolution BOMA – 4 options (1 base bid and 3 alternates)
  • MPD Major Position Job Description
  • MPD Mobile/Generator Lighting Policy
  • Inspector for Waite St. Project
  • Planning & Zoning Commission – UGB residents two vacancies – 5yr term – Mayoral Appt.
  1.   ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
  1.   ADJOURNMENT:  
