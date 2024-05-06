BOMA to hold Public Hearing on Swanson Development

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman will hold public hearings on May 7, 2024 at 6:30PM at 200 West Fort Street to consider the following:

Adoption of Plan of Services as required by T.C.A 6-51-102 preliminary to annexation and the annexation of property at 2514 McMinnville Highway containing approximately 300 acres. The properties are designated as a large portion of tax map 067 control map 067 parcel 060.00, and all of parcel 081.06. Swanson Development’s conceptual site plan for Old Stone Fort Crossings that includes plans for annexation by the City of Manchester.

At the April 2, 2024 BOMA meeting the 1st reading of ordinances rezoning these properties passed unanimously.

The second readings and hearing will be May 7 at the BOMA meeting.

Find the complete BOMA agenda as well as hearing documents here: https://cityofmanchestertn.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05072024-1431