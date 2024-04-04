Connect with us

News

BOMA approves Jeffrey Perry for MSWD Director position

Published

March 14, 2024, Philip Miller, the Director for the City of Manchester Water & Sewer Department resigned. Leaving his position vacant. At the Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting work-session, the board interviewed Mr. Jeffery Perry of Brownsville for the position of MWSD Director.

During the BOMA meeting (directly following the work-session) the board voted unanimously to offer Mr. Perry the position at a rate of $100,000 per year.

Mayor Marilyn Howard’s office indicated that Mr. Perry accepted the offer. During the interview, Mr. Perry stated that he could be available to fill the position in three to four weeks.

