Wanted for questioning.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey.

Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591.