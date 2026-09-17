BOIL WATER ADVISORY ISSUED BY MANCHESTER WATER AND SEWER

Manchester Water and Sewer Department has been working since midday Wednesday, Sept. 16 to repair a water main break at 2312 Woodbury Highway. Crews worked through the night and on Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2026, sent a boil water public advisory to Peterson Media Group News for distribution.

PMG was informed at approximately 9:10 am that water has been restored.

The advisory mainly pertains to water customers north of the break location. Read the full advisory below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Boil Water Advisory

Manchester Water Sewer Department water system lost pressure in the distribution system

BOIL YOUR WATER FOR THREE MINUTES BEFORE USING



The Manchester Water Sewer Department water system was shut down on September 16, 2026 due to an emergency water main break/leak at 2312 Woodbury Hwy. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause backpressure, backsiphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems. Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to

persons served by the system.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. ALL STORED WATER, DRINK OR ICE MADE RECENTLY FROM THIS SUPPLY SHALL BE DISCARDED.

FOR THOSE RESIDENCES THAT ARE SERVED BY LEAD SERVICE LINES OR SUSPECTED LEAD SERVICE LINES, PLEASE RUN YOUR WATER FOR 2 MINUTES PRIOR TO BOILING. IF POSSIBLE, FIRST FILTER THE WATER USING A NSF / ANSI STANDARD 53 LEAD-CERTIFIED FILTER, AND SECOND, BOIL

THE WATER.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms.

They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

What happened? What is being done?

An emergency water main break/leak was found on September 16, 2026 at 2312 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester Water Sewer Department crews responded and completed a temporary, intermediate repair on September 17, 2026 to restore water service to our citizens. This notice is being issued as a precautionary boil water advisory. Water samples have been collected and submitted for testing, and we will notify customers further regarding the results.

Affected Areas

This advisory affects the area north of 2312 Woodbury Hwy, including: Sunset Dr, Fine St, Greenbriar Ct, Maple Springs Rd, Maple Springs Dr, Meadloand Ct, Crosspark Dr, Goodman Trce, Winton Way Rd, New Union Hts, Park Creek Rd, Hideout Rd, Brandon Rd, Courtnea Ln, Roberts Creek Cir, Andy Ln, and Red Oak Dr. If you have concerns regarding the area you live in, please contact the department.

Again, we are not aware of any known contamination at this time and are issuing this advisory as a precaution. We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, please contact Manchester Water Sewer Department at 931-728-4652, option 8, or 736 W High St, Manchester, TN.

An emergency water main break/leak was found on September 16, 2026 at 2312 Woodbury Hwy. Manchester Water Sewer Department crews responded and completed a temporary, intermediate repair on September 17, 2026 to restore water service to our citizens. This notice is being issued as a precautionary boil water advisory. Water samples have been collected and submitted for testing, and we will notify customers further regarding the results. This advisory affects the area north of 2312 Woodbury Hwy, including: Sunset Dr, Fine St, Greenbriar Ct, Maple Springs Rd, Maple Springs Dr, Meadloand Ct, Crosspark Dr, Goodman Trce, Winton Way Rd, New Union Hts, Park Creek Rd, Hideout Rd, Brandon Rd, Courtnea Ln, Roberts Creek Cir, Andy Ln, and Red Oak Dr. If you have concerns regarding the area you live in, please contact the department. Again, we are not aware of any known contamination at this time and are issuing this advisory as a precaution. We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, please contact Manchester Water Sewer Department at 931-728-4652, option 8, or 736 W High St, Manchester, TN. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not havereceived this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This notice is being sent to you by Manchester Water Sewer Department Date distributed: September 17, 2026

Water System ID#: TN0000429