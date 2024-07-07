Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Body recovered Sunday at Normandy near Fire Lake

Published

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the discovery of a body near the Fire Lake area of Normandy on Sunday.

According to CCSD officials, deputies were called to meet with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) at the Fire Lake area of Normandy Lake at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024.

TWRA located the body of a white male floating in the water. Investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the individual is not being released pending notification of family. Preliminary information indicates no foul play was involved.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No other details are immediately available. More information will be released as details become available.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023