Body recovered Sunday at Normandy near Fire Lake

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the discovery of a body near the Fire Lake area of Normandy on Sunday.

According to CCSD officials, deputies were called to meet with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) at the Fire Lake area of Normandy Lake at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2024.

TWRA located the body of a white male floating in the water. Investigators were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the individual is not being released pending notification of family. Preliminary information indicates no foul play was involved.

No other details are immediately available. More information will be released as details become available.