Bobby Michael Dupree of Shelbyville, TN passed this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital, at the age of 82. Private services have been scheduled.

A native of Angier, NC, he was the son of the late William Taft Dupree and the late Marie Spencer Dupree. He was a U S Air Force veteran retiring after over 25 years of service. He served in Viet Nam and retired from the U S Air Force Thunderbird Demonstration Team. He was an International Liaison Student Pilot Trainer.

Mr. Dupree adored his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid reader and enjoyed a good David Baldacci novel. He enjoyed scuba diving and had been a diving instructor. He also enjoyed playing darts. Mr. Dupree was a “jokester who always enjoyed a good vodka and tonic”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Dupree and brother, John West.

Mr. Dupree is survived by his daughters, Carole Dupree of Oklahoma and Janet Dupree of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Natalie Parker (Stephen) of Shelbyville, Jennifer Michalcik (Brandon) of New Mexico, Ashley Wray (Matt) of Florida and Michael Venable (Mindy) of Texas and great grandchildren, Logan, Trey, Kaylee, Tyler and Peyton.

Lynchburg Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dupree family. If you would like to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com.