Boat Stolen from Winchester Address

A boat owner in Winchester, Tennessee woke up on Sunday May 7, 2023 to find his 2004 18ft yellow and white Maxum boat stolen from his South College Street address. The theft occurred between 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The owner reported the theft to the Winchester Police and provided an image of the stolen boat. The police are now asking for the public’s help in locating the stolen vessel and identifying the parties involved in the theft.

The police are currently investigating the matter and are hopeful that the stolen boat will be recovered soon.

Detective Ryan Fuller of the Winchester Police has asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen boat or those responsible for the theft to come forward. The police have also requested that anyone with relevant information contact Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636) or the Winchester Police at 931-967-3840.

