Blumhoefer tabbed as next CHS girls soccer coach

Coffee County Central High School has named Megan Blumhoefer as the new CHS Lady Raider soccer coach.

Blumhoefer replaces Lee Xixis, who was not retained after the 2022 season.

Blumhoefer played soccer at Motlow State Community College, serving as captain during her sophomore season. She has been an assistant coach at Westwood Middle School for the past two years.

“We are very excited to have coach Blumhoefer join our athletic staff,” CHS co-athletic director Brandon McWhorter said in a release. “She’s very passionate about the game of soccer and she is excited about the opportunity to take our soccer program to the next level. We welcome her and her family to the Raider family and look forward to the beginning of a new era in our women’s soccer program.”

The Lady Raiders struggled this past fall, going winless in district play and finishing 1-13-2 overall.

Blumhoefer will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday, January 7, 2023. The show airs every Saturday from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com