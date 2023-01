One donation can save three lives.

Blood Assurance and Unity Medical Center are conducting a blood drive Monday, January 9, 2023, from 12:00 – 4:00pm. The location is the Bloodmobile at 481 Interstate Drive in Manchester.

Each donor will receive a blanket with the Blood Assurance logo.

Donors are reminded to:

Eat a good meal

Avoid energy drinks

Drink extra water

Bring your ID

For more information visit bloodassurance.org/unity19 or call 931-728-6354.