News

Blood Donors Needed

Published

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall in blood donations this summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. Donors are needed to give now to keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels. 

In thanks for helping, all who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Upcoming local blood drives include:

Thursday, August 17th at First Baptist Church in Manchester, 2-6PM

Monday, September 11th at Manchester Parks and Recreation Complex, 2-6PM

Appointments for blood donation are encouraged. Click below to find out more information or to schedule your donation appointment:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=37355

