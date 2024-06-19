Blood Assurance encourages summer donations

The need for blood does not stop during your summer vacation. Traumas actually tend to increase throughout the summer months but donations drop. High schools are out for the summer which means less blood drives, families are traveling, parents are at home with children…but the need never stops. Donate in June to help local patients in need and you will receive a ‘United We Give’ cooling towel and a matching ‘United We Give’ color changing cup. Please schedule an appointment or walk-in today.
100 Deadly Days of Summer – YouTube
Please eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!
Call 800.962.0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or click the link below to schedule your appointment now.
Schedule your appointment here
Coca-Cola
Thursday, June 20
1502 E. Carroll St.
Tullahoma, TN 37388
12pm – 5pm
Unity Medical Center
Monday, June 24
481 Interstate Drive
Manchester, TN 37355
12pm – 4pm
Tullahoma Utilities Authority
Tuesday, June 25
901 South Jackson
Tullahoma, TN 37388
1pm – 5pm
1st Franklin Financial-Tullahoma
Tuesday, June 25
1905 N Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
9am – 12pm