Blood Assurance encourages summer donations

The need for blood does not stop during your summer vacation. Traumas actually tend to increase throughout the summer months but donations drop. High schools are out for the summer which means less blood drives, families are traveling, parents are at home with children…but the need never stops. Donate in June to help local patients in need and you will receive a ‘United We Give’ cooling towel and a matching ‘United We Give’ color changing cup. Please schedule an appointment or walk-in today.

100 Deadly Days of Summer – YouTube

Please eat a good meal, drink additional water and avoid energy drinks!

Call 800.962.0628, text BAGIVE to 999777 or click the link below to schedule your appointment now.

Schedule your appointment here

Coca-Cola

Thursday, June 20

1502 E. Carroll St.

Tullahoma, TN 37388

12pm – 5pm

Unity Medical Center

Monday, June 24

481 Interstate Drive

Manchester, TN 37355

12pm – 4pm

Tullahoma Utilities Authority

Tuesday, June 25

901 South Jackson

Tullahoma, TN 37388

1pm – 5pm

1st Franklin Financial-Tullahoma

Tuesday, June 25

1905 N Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

9am – 12pm