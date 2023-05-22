Connect with us

News

Blood Assurance Hosts Blood Drive in Southern Family Market Parking Lot, May 27

Published

Blood Assurance is hosting a blood drive in the parking lot of Southern Family Market in Manchester.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 27th, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Participants who donate blood will receive a complimentary t-shirt as a token of appreciation while supplies last. Individuals aged 16 and above can sign up for the blood drive at bloodassurance.org/coffeecounty.

With each donation having the potential to save three lives, this event emphasizes the critical importance of blood donations. Participants are advised to eat a meal, avoid energy drinks, bring identification, and drink extra water.

