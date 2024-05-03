Blanche Denevia Stiles Young, 95 years, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024 at Woodcrest at Blakeford in Nashville, TN after a long and beautiful life. She was born on June 22, 1928 in New Market, Alabama, the daughter of the late James Luther Stiles and Sallie Shelton Stiles. Her parents owned a general store in town, and later in life Blanche loved to tell stories to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren about her life growing up there- the adventures she had at the store and with the various animals she kept as pets. After graduating high school in New Market, she attended and later graduated from Nashville Business College in Nashville, TN. Blanche began working for Zander Insurance Company and, through a friend, met Coulter S. Young in March 1949. They married later that year in December and moved to Memphis, TN where Coulter was attending UT Medical School. Blanche worked at the Shelby County Health Department. While in Memphis, she gave birth to their first child, Larry. After Coulter’s graduation they moved to Manchester, TN in October 1953.

Blanche and Coulter had a full life in Manchester over the next 60 years together. They had two more children, Elaine and Carolyn, and Blanche was a devoted mother to them and proud wife of Dr. Young. She worked in Coulter’s medical office for many years, assisting with bookkeeping and greeting patients. Blanche was a member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she served as trustee, teacher, outreach leader, women’s auxiliary and on various other committees. She was active in the community, serving on the Library Board, Good Samaritan, The Gideon Auxiliary, Rotary Choir Librarian, Inman Home Board, School Board and others.

The Young family loved spending summers on their houseboat on Center Hill Lake, and Blanche even learned to water ski and slalom when she was in her early 40’s. More so than the water sports, Blanche really enjoyed the time spent with her family on the lake. Later, she was an active and loving grandmother to six grandchildren and loved to have them all in her home together in Manchester, creating wonderful memories. She became great-grandmother to 6 children and lived to see pictures of her newest great-grandson, Amos Cline, born days before her passing. A cherished memory for the family was when she attended her granddaughter Kaitlin Abbey’s wedding to Creed McClellan at 94 years old. She danced the night away on the dance floor with her children, grandchildren, and their spouses and it is a special memory of such a wonderful grandma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Blanche also enjoyed traveling, reading, flower gardening, visiting nursing homes and assisted living residents. When she was no longer able to attend church, she stayed in touch by phone with the prayer needs of others through her Sunday School’s Prayer Chain. Blanche’s many special friends in the church and community were very dear to her. She is preceded in death by her late husband of 64 years, Dr. Coulter S. Young. Since then, her closest companion was her precious toy poodle, “Princess,” who never left her side.

Blanche’s strong Christian faith was evident in her life. She was committed to the study of God’s Word and freely shared her love for the Lord with others. She had a positive impact on the lives of so many. Blanche is survived by a son, Larry C. Young (Robin) of Old Hickory, TN, and daughters; Elaine Young Chandler (Jack) of Brentwood, TN and Carolyn Marie Abbey (Paul) of Nashville, TN. Six grandchildren; Lauren Nicole Young of Hendersonville, TN, Camille Marie Cline (Matt) of Brentwood, TN, Stuart Wilson Chandler (Christina) of Brentwood, TN, Kathryn Chandler Evans (Brady) of Knoxville, TN, Kaitlin Marie McClellan (Creed) of Nashville, TN, and Joshua Jackson Paul Abbey of Nashville, TN. Six great-grandchildren; Coulter Hawkins Cline, Chandler Kate Evans, Lottie Elizabeth Evans, Elle Marie Cline, Hallie Lynn Cline and Amos Wade Cline.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church on June 22, 2024 at 1PM with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Visitation will be from 11AM-1PM.