Blackburn Discusses Advancement of Kids Online Safety Act on Senate Floor

Published

On the Senate Floor, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) discussed the recent announcement that the Senate will move to consider the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).

KOSA the Kids Online Safety Act is a bipartisan federal legislation aiming to implement robust measures to protect children from various online threats, ensuring a safer digital environment.

Senator Blumenthal and Senator Blackburn are the lead sponsors of the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act, which would provide kids and parents with better tools to protect themselves online, hold Big Tech accountable for harms to kids, and provide transparency into black box algorithms. The legislation has 70 total co-sponsors.

An increasing body of evidence demonstrates that many online platforms are designed in ways that create negative body image, incite bullying and other damaging behaviors like substance use, can lead to self-harm and suicidal behaviors, promote addictive use patterns, and push products that are especially unsafe for children. The Kids Online Safety Act seeks to address these challenges by obliging online platforms to prioritize children’s safety, enhance transparency, and empower parents and guardians in protecting their wards. Public support for action is clear, as polling shows that 87% of the U.S. electorate supports congressional action to “combat the harms being caused by social media platforms.”

Senator Blackburn had this to say:

