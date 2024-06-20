Connect with us

News

Blackburn, Booker Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Commemorating Women Veterans Appreciation Day

Published

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced a bipartisan resolution to designate June 12, 2024, as “Women Veterans Appreciation Day,” honoring the invaluable contributions and sacrifices made by women veterans throughout the history of the United States. The resolution recognizes the growing presence of women in the Armed Forces and National Guard and pays respect to women veterans for their patriotic military service. 

“Throughout history, women have bravely assisted and served in our military alongside their brothers in arms. This bipartisan resolution recognizes our female servicemembers’ vital contributions to ensure our nation’s freedom. I look forward to the passage of Women Veterans Appreciation Day so we may honor these brave soldiers for years to come,” said Senator Blackburn. 

“Women have served our country with valor and dedication since the inception of the United States, and it is long overdue that we formally acknowledge their courage and sacrifice,” said Senator Booker. “Over 3 million women have honorably served our country in various capacities, from the Revolutionary War to the active duty personnel deployed around the world today. This resolution recognizes and celebrates the bravery and commitment women service members and veterans exhibit every single day.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.).

