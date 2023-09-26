Connect with us

News

Blackburn, Blumenthal Urge Social Media Giants To Create Dedicated Process For School Account Verification

Published

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) today sent letters to six major social media companies about the lack of dedicated account verification and reporting processes for K-12 schools, which has led to difficulty reporting online harassment and fraudulent accounts.

K-12 Schools Have Difficulty Meeting Social Media Companies’ Account Verification Requirements. The Lack of Dedicated Reporting Processes Makes It Hard For Schools To Handle Online Abuse and Report Fake Accounts. Social Media Companies Should Create Dedicated Processes To Lift the Burden On Schools. A portion of the letter read:

“Recent reporting by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) and the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) indicates that your platform’s lack of dedicated verification and reporting processes is creating an undue burden on educational time and resources for schools. Further, this lack of dedicated reporting processes is seemingly preventing schools and districts from stopping harm to students and staff caused by malicious and fraudulent accounts.”

See an example of the letter here: https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/services/files/CAD1A18D-6CDF-4720-BE35-D807BC9EDBC1

