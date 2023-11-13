Connect with us

News

Black Bear Dies In Auto Collision In Bedford County

Published

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer Larry Thurston was called to scene of an accident on Friday evening around 11 p.m. by the Bedford County Sheriff’s department. Upon arrival Thurston found a large male bear had died from injuries sustained in the accident.  It is believed that this could be the same bear seen in the Bedford County area earlier this year.

“November is the month when bears begin hibernation, however males tend to den up later than females, says Regional Species Biologist, Tabitha Lavacot, and the abundance of food, particularly the acorn mast in the Middle Tennessee, might also delay hibernation.”  

Currently, there is no known breeding population of bear in the mid-state, but the public is encouraged to visit Bearwise.org to learn facts and tips on bears and how to not attract a bear if one is in the area.

TWRA officers estimate the bear weighed well over 300 pounds though its exact weight is unknown.

