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Birthdays

Birthdays – September 28

Published

Birthdays:

  • Dylan Castillo – Pie Winner!
  • Hannah Harmon
  • Shala Ferrell
  • Elli Chumley

Anniversaries:

  • Josh & Holly Peterson
  • Dee & Adam Moon
  • Matthew & Emily Esslinger

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.

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