Birthdays – September 28

Birthdays:

Dylan Castillo – Pie Winner!

Hannah Harmon

Shala Ferrell

Elli Chumley

Anniversaries:

Josh & Holly Peterson

Dee & Adam Moon

Matthew & Emily Esslinger

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.