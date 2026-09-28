Birthdays – September 28

Birthdays:
- Dylan Castillo – Pie Winner!
- Hannah Harmon
- Shala Ferrell
- Elli Chumley
Anniversaries:
- Josh & Holly Peterson
- Dee & Adam Moon
- Matthew & Emily Esslinger
Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.