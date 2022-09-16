Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Birthdays

Birthdays – September 16

Published

Birthdays:

Angela Mullins – 54

Paxton Cole – 10 – Pizza Winner!

Cloys Wells – 86

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ian Welden

Austin Dockrey

Weekly Winners:

Cake – Katie Cotten

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Flowers – David & Kyler Meadows

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022