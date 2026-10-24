Birthdays – October 23

Birthdays:

Macy Spry – Pie Winner!

Wrenley Tester

Sierra Beard

Owen Short

Angela Saner

Emily Penick

Randal Harrison

Ricky Overcast

Brenda Overcast

Marvin Lee Steward

Weekly Winners:

Cake – Marvin Lee Steward

Flowers – Ashley & Sean Osmundsen

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.