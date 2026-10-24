Birthdays – October 23

Birthdays:
- Macy Spry – Pie Winner!
- Wrenley Tester
- Sierra Beard
- Owen Short
- Angela Saner
- Emily Penick
- Randal Harrison
- Ricky Overcast
- Brenda Overcast
- Marvin Lee Steward
Weekly Winners:
- Cake – Marvin Lee Steward
- Flowers – Ashley & Sean Osmundsen
Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.