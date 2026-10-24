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Birthdays

Birthdays – October 23

Published

Birthdays:

  • Macy Spry – Pie Winner!
  • Wrenley Tester
  • Sierra Beard
  • Owen Short
  • Angela Saner
  • Emily Penick
  • Randal Harrison
  • Ricky Overcast
  • Brenda Overcast
  • Marvin Lee Steward

Weekly Winners:

  • Cake – Marvin Lee Steward
  • Flowers – Ashley & Sean Osmundsen

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.

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