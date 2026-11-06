Birthdays – November 6

Birthdays:
- Brandon Simmons – Pie Winner!
- Taylor McBride
- Patricia O’Connor
- Sachiko Cope
- Luke Junior Smith
Anniversaries:
- Matthew & Amanda Newman
Weekly Winners:
- Cake – Lexus Coty
- Flowers – Matthew & Amanda Newman
Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.