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Birthdays

Birthdays – November 6

Published

Birthdays:

  • Brandon Simmons – Pie Winner!
  • Taylor McBride
  • Patricia O’Connor
  • Sachiko Cope
  • Luke Junior Smith

Anniversaries:

  • Matthew & Amanda Newman

Weekly Winners:

  • Cake – Lexus Coty
  • Flowers – Matthew & Amanda Newman

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Daily Slice of Pie Provided by Mercantile Cafe Bakery and Gift Shop. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.

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