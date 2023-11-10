Birthdays – November 10

Birthdays:
- Tommy Wiser
- Jerry Stephens
- Sally Ann Wells – 88
- Sandra Gail Gilliam – 68
- Whitney Statum
- Kailee Rossman – 18 – Pie Winner!
- Angie Banks
- Bobbi Shelton – 80
- Bonny May
Weekly Winners:
- Flowers – David & Kathy Meadows – 76 Years
- Cake – Audie Nicoll
Daily prize winner of a piece of pie provided by The Mercantile – 210 N. Irwin St. in Manchester. Claim prize certificate at Thunder Radio studio, 1030 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN. 37355.
Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.