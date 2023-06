Birthdays – June 2

Birthdays:

Robin Rouse

Thomas E. Gwynn – 104

Tracy Kilby – Pie Winner!

James Gipson – 81

Anniversaries:

Brad & Amanda Costello – 22 Years

Billy & Angela Rogers – 38

Weekly Winners:

Cake – Bethany Smith

Flowers – Kelvin & Tammy Wells

Daily prize winner of a piece of pie provided by The Mercantile – 210 N. Irwin St. in Manchester. Claim prize certificate at Thunder Radio studio, 1030 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN. 37355.

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.